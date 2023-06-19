Gold prices moved little on Monday as markets awaited a string of Federal Reserve speakers and testimonies this week for more cues on monetary policy, while copper retreated as investors sold off …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold treads water before more Fed cues, copper sees profit taking - June 18, 2023
- GDX: Sound Leverage To Gold/Silver, With Money Flows Turning Higher - June 18, 2023
- Gold flat on dollar strength, traders assess hawkish Fed remarks - June 18, 2023