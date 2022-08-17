Gold weakens for a third straight day on Wednesday, sending it to its lowest level in roughly two weeks, as the strong U.S. dollar and rising Treasury …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold tumbles to 2-week low, pressured by rising dollar, Treasury yields - August 17, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to suffer a capitulation event – TDS - August 17, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD drops to 1-1/2 week low, below $1,770 ahead of FOMC minutes - August 17, 2022