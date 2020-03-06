Gold futures retreated from recent highs Friday in the wake of the recent gain for the metal that has positioned prices for their largest weekly advance since 2011. One analyst attributed the decline …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold turns lower as prices fall victim to ‘bullish exhaustion’ - March 6, 2020
- Gold gains, on way to biggest weekly gain in 11 years as virus risks mount - March 6, 2020
- Gold Investors Cash in Gains to Cover Massive Losses in Equities - March 6, 2020