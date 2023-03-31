Investing.com — In what appears to be an unprecedented win, gold prices are up 9% for two quarters back-to-back as memory of this month’s U.S. banking crisis keeps the safe haven in demand, even as …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold up 9% for 2 quarters in row as safe haven and risk both shine - March 31, 2023
- Gold Fundamental Forecast: Gold Glowing into Q2 as Fed Peaks - March 31, 2023
- Gold set to touch Rs 68,000 in FY24, prices go up on Friday (Lead) - March 31, 2023