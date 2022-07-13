The market’s reaction to news is always more important than the news itself,” says the analyst for London-based StoneX as gold rose for the first time in three days on Wednesday while the dollar fell, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold up as Hot June CPI Triggers a “Sell The News” on Dollar - July 13, 2022
- Gold Miners Battle Great Expectations - July 13, 2022
- Gold Coast Mansion sells for $7 Million after price cuts - July 13, 2022