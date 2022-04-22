Gold was up on Friday morning in Asia but strengthening U.S. Treasury yields put bullion on course for its first weekly loss in three. Gold futures were up 0.26% to $1,953.30 by 12:26 AM ET (1:35 AM …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices are consolidating and has so far ignored hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell - April 22, 2022
- Gold Up, but Set for First Weekly Loss in Three Over Strong U.S. Yields - April 22, 2022
- As gold price eyes $2,000 again, its ‘big test’ is yet to come, says MKS - April 22, 2022