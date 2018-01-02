Gold up for an 8th-straight session, to 3-month high, as dollar skids

Gold climbed for an eighth session in a row on Tuesday as a weaker U.S. dollar and safe-haven demand for the precious metal sent prices to their highest settlement since September. February gold GCG8, +0.58% the most-active contract on Comex, rose $6.80 …
