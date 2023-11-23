(Reuters) – Gold prices edged up on Thursday as the U.S. dollar ticked lower, but investors remained largely on the sidelines in holiday-thinned trading with uncertainty around the Federal Reserve’s rate path. Spot gold was up 0.1% to $1,991.79 per ounce …
