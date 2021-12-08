Gold was up on Wednesday morning in Asia, boosted by retreating U.S. Treasury yields. Investors now await U.S. and Chinese inflation data due later in the week. Gold futures were up 0.32% to $1,790.45 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold gains as dollar, yields ease; U.S. inflation data in focus - December 7, 2021
- Gold Up, U.S. Treasury Yields Retreat from One-Week High - December 7, 2021
- Gold price surges to Rs101,400 per 10g - December 7, 2021