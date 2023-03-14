The price of gold reversed from a lower support zone of around $1,808 per ounce to $1,894 per ounce this Monday. “Gold prices hit a one-month high on Monday, recovering sharply from recent losses as markets bet that a burgeoning banking crisis in the US …
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
