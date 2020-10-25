The peak in gold prices at $2,067 coincided with the weakness in the dollar against the currency majors but there has been some revival, though not significant, in the exchange rates, in the last one …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold uptrend intact but may test support levels if these factors change - October 25, 2020
- Is gold price stuck until the election? This driver can propel metal higher next week - October 24, 2020
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD’s path of least resistance appears down – Confluence Detector - October 24, 2020