Forecast Uptrend scenario. The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 1886, which will be followed by reaching resistance level …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold: Uptrend should continue while it trades above 1886 - October 15, 2020
- Gold price trades above Rs 50K mark, silver rates at Rs 60,800 - October 15, 2020
- The gold price bounces off a key level leading into the US session - October 15, 2020