Gold prices fail to cheer risk-off amid broad US dollar strength. Risks remain heavy US death toll climbs, talks of economic re-start turn softer. US President Donald Trump signaled another aid …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold: US dollar strength takes a toll on the recovery moves below $1,700 - April 20, 2020
- Gold slips as dollar firms amid doubts over U.S. restart plan - April 20, 2020
- Gold Price Analysis: Bounces from $1,670, but bias remains bearish - April 19, 2020