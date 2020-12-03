Gold has retraced a bit to the upside as V shaped reversal with W pattern took place at the bottom 1764. Bears still have few more options. The first POC zone 1832-35 might reject the price to the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold V shaped reversal but still bearish - December 3, 2020
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD remains poised to test $1850 amid weaker USD, golden cross - December 3, 2020
- Gold prices drop in wake of vaccine development - December 3, 2020