From 2000 to 2018, the Artprice 100 index grew by 8.9% yearly, while the gold price had an annualized growth of 6.36%. In this article, we’ll cover all you need to know about investing in gold vs art.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold vs. art: Which could get me more cash? - November 26, 2023
- Gold, Silver Prices November 26: 18-Carat Yellow Metal Gets Cheaper To Rs 46,718 Per 10 Grams - November 26, 2023
- Market watch: Egyptian Exchange starts week with varied performance; gold prices rise - November 26, 2023