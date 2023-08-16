Gold prices stalled on Wednesday, a day after breaching the key $1,900 support level for the first time in 1-1/2 months as U.S. Treasury yields were boosted on expectations the Federal Reserve is not yet finished with its rapid monetary tightening cycle.
