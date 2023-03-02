METALS STOCKS Gold prices declined Thursday following a three-day winning streak as strength in the U.S. dollar weighed on the yellow metal. Price action Gold futures for April delivery …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold weakens after 3-day winning streak as U.S. dollar climbs - March 2, 2023
- Gold ends lower after 3-day winning streak as U.S. dollar climbs - March 2, 2023
- Fury Gold Shares Drop After C$7 Mln Financing Agreement - March 2, 2023