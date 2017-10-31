Gold Weaker On Firmer U.S. Dollar, Higher Equities

(Kitco News) – Gold prices are moderately down in early U.S. trading Tuesday. Squelching the gold and silver buyers on this day are a firmer U.S. dollar index and higher U.S. stock indexes. December Comex gold was last down $4.00 an ounce at $1,273.70.
