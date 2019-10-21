Welcome to Orchid’s Gold Weekly report. We discuss gold prices through the lense of the GraniteShares Gold Trust ETF (BAR). BAR has delivered a flattish performance over the past week, despite a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Weekly: ‘Buy The Dips’ Regime Set To Prevail For BAR ETF - October 21, 2019
- Silver prices climb, leaving gold in the dust - October 21, 2019
- PRECIOUS-Gold prices inch down on upbeat risk sentiment - October 21, 2019