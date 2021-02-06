Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD looks vulnerable despite reclaiming $1,800 on Friday

XAU/USD closed the week deep in the negative territory. Gold’s near-term outlook remains bearish despite Friday’s rebound. The 200-day SMA forms strong resistance at $1,855. The XAU/USD pair started …
