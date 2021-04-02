Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD shakes off bearish pressure, eyes $1,745

Gold made a sharp U-turn following a steep drop earlier in the week. The next target on the upside is located at $1,745. US T-bond yields are likely to continue to drive XAU/USD movements next week.
