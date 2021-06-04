Gold posted weekly losses for the first time since late April. US inflation expectations and T-bond yields continue to impact gold’s performance. Two-month-old ascending trend line remains intact …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD snaps four-week winning streak, closes below $1,900
Gold posted weekly losses for the first time since late April. US inflation expectations and T-bond yields continue to impact gold’s performance. Two-month-old ascending trend line remains intact …