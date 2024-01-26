The gold market has been somewhat sideways during the course of the weekends we continue to pay close attention to the crucial $2000 level just below.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Weekly Price Forecast – Gold Continues to Look For Buyers on Dips - January 26, 2024
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD unlikely to make any great advances – Commerzbank - January 26, 2024
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures edge up on higher gold prices; US data in focus - January 26, 2024