Gold markets of course have been back and forth during the week, and although we are forming a little bit of a negative candle, the reality is that we have been testing the $50 range for some time. …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Weekly Price Forecast – Gold markets continue to grind at elevated levels
Gold markets of course have been back and forth during the week, and although we are forming a little bit of a negative candle, the reality is that we have been testing the $50 range for some time. …