If we were to turn around a break down below the bottom of the weekly candlestick, then it’s possible that we could go look into the $1875 level, maybe even lower than that. Gold has essentially been …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Weekly Price Forecast – Gold Markets Find Buyers After an Initial Dip - January 20, 2023
- Wonking Out: Give Me That Gold Time Religion - January 20, 2023
- Gold Price Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD could extend uptrend to $1,950; US GDP in spotlight - January 20, 2023