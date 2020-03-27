Gold Weekly Price Forecast – Gold Markets Have Strong Week But Give Back Some Of The Gains

Gold markets shot straight up in the air during the week, reaching as high as $1700 yet again, but has also pulled back a bit from that level in order to show signs of resistance still.
