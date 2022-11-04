For example, when more phones are stolen, the supply of stolen phones increases and their retail value drops, which makes them less attractive to steal. Since the price affects the burglaries as well …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold: when the price goes up, more of it gets stolen in break-ins – new research - November 4, 2022
- PRECIOUS-Gold claws back momentum as U.S. dollar takes breather - November 4, 2022
- How Brands Can Turn a Recession Into Marketing Gold - November 4, 2022
Discussion about this post