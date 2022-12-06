The UK voting to undo Brexit and at least one country banning all meat products are also on Saxo Bank’s list of wild predictions for 2023.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- TSX Futures Edge up as Gold Shines, BoC Meet in Focus - December 6, 2022
- Gold steadies as markets hunt for clear policy signals - December 6, 2022
- Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank - December 6, 2022