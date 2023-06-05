This anticipation of higher yields is weighing on the price of gold. The price of gold is edging towards a recent multi-week low at $1,932/oz. as short-term yields fears grow. The precious metal …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold (XAU/USD) Looking to Test a Multi-Week Low as The US Dollar Picks Up a Bid - June 5, 2023
- Gold prices open lower in Dubai on first trading day of the week - June 5, 2023
- Gold Rate Today: Gold prices in India slip on dollar strength. Check price of yellow metal in Delhi, Ahmedabad and other cities - June 5, 2023