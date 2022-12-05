This is how Gold is inversely correlated to the USD with a four-hour chart on the USD Index vs a four-hour chart on Gold. The rise in price action on Gold is a direct result of a weaker USD. Even last …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold clings near $1,800 on soft dollar as China relaxes COVID curbs - December 5, 2022
- Gold (XAU/USD) mirrors USD Index, price gap on Natural Gas [Video] - December 5, 2022
- Gold price today, 05 December 2022: Gold rises Rs 227; silver jumps Rs 1,166 - December 5, 2022