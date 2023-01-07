Gold has benefited from a softer weakness despite a slight pullback ahead of US NFP’s. As XAU/USD rises above $1,850, the next barrier of resistance has started to form.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold (XAU/USD) Rips Higher – $1,850 Support Holds at Prior Resistance - January 7, 2023
- Huge Gold-Stock Upleg Likely - January 7, 2023
- Gold price today, 7 January: 10 grams of 24-carat stands at Rs 55,530; silver at Rs 71,000 per kilo - January 7, 2023