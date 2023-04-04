The price of an ounce of gold, XAU/USD, was around the $1985 level at the time of writing the analysis, and the lowest it was yesterday was the support level of $1950 an ounce. In general, the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold (XAU/USD) Technical Analysis: The Price Of Gold Is Clos - April 4, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD on its way to challenge record highs - April 4, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold eases as traders gauge OPEC+ output cuts, weak US data - April 4, 2023