Gold demand is not being impacted by rising bitcoin prices, Goldman Sachs’ Jeffrey Currie argues. Some analysts have suggested that gold prices — which have dropped significantly in recent months — are falling because of bitcoin. However “there is no …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- GOLDMAN SACHS: Bitcoin hasn’t taken a bite out of demand for gold - December 12, 2017
- Gold’s Headwinds Are Getting Stronger - December 12, 2017
- Gold Prices Break Chart Support But Follow-Through May Await FOMC - December 12, 2017