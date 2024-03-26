“With the trough in global manufacturing behind us and our economists’ strong conviction of interest rate cuts in the U.S. and Europe [starting in June], we expect further support to commodities …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD extends rally above $2,170 amid weaker US Dollar, geopolitical tension risks - March 25, 2024
- Goldman Sachs weighs in on commodity prices ahead of rate cuts - March 25, 2024
- Market update: gold price steadies after sharp sell-off, new all time high remains possible - March 25, 2024