Gold’s price recently hit a record high, confirming its role as a reliable asset in uncertain markets. In 2023, gold didn’t just perform — it dazzled. Gold’s price hit a record high of nearly $2,150 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold’s been forgotten despite record prices, and things could get more interesting in 2024 - January 5, 2024
- Gold Tops Almost All Fiat Currencies In 2023 - January 5, 2024
- Crypto scams surging on X use hijacked gold and gray checks from verified orgs - January 5, 2024