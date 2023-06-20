Summary The recent deceleration of the Consumer Price Index still significantly above average, suggests a potential rise in the gold market as investors seek reliable assets to protect wealth.The rise …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold listless as investors hunt for Fed rate clues - June 20, 2023
- Gold’s Bullish Potential Amid Inflationary Adjustments - June 20, 2023
- Gold steady as traders await Powell testimony for rate cues - June 20, 2023