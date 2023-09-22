And that has only been compounded by the 12-percent rise in gold prices over the past year, to nearly $2,000 an ounce. In 2013, the international community signed a broad treaty to take mercury off the market. It was called the Minamata Convention …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price holds steady despite firm US Dollar ahead of PMIs - September 22, 2023
- Gold’s Deadly Truth: Much Is Mined With Mercury - September 22, 2023
- Gold prices rise as dollar comes off six-mth peak, but outlook dim - September 22, 2023