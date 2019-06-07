Gold has moved higher for the year, after stalling just below the $1,300-an-ounce mark for weeks. All the factors for the metal to rally to record levels might finally be falling into place. “Gold …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold’s latest rally hints at a return to record price levels - June 7, 2019
- PRECIOUS-Gold rallies to 14-month crest; eyes best week in 3 years - June 7, 2019
- Gold prices hit 14-month high as rate cut bets jump - June 7, 2019