Gold prices were set for a fourth-straight weekly slump as investors remained wary of buying the dips in the precious metal ahead of the Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting which gets underway March 20. According to Investing.com’s Fed rate monitor …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold’s Lustre Weakens as Traders See 93% Chance of Rate Hike Next Week - March 16, 2018
- India gold prices discounted as festival fails to lure buyers - March 16, 2018
- Gold price calm to shatter as geopolitical crisis index hits 15-year high - March 16, 2018