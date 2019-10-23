Step aside Canada, Australia and South Africa: West Africa is fast becoming the hottest ticket in gold mining. Producers and prospectors are pouring money into the region as prices rally and the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold’s Rally Is Driving a Rush to One of Metal’s Final Frontiers - October 23, 2019
- PRECIOUS-Gold moves sideways as investors seek clarity on Brexit, trade war - October 23, 2019
- PRECIOUS-Gold bides time as traders await clarity on Brexit - October 22, 2019