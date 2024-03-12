Gold prices are anticipating the Federal Reserve’s first interest rate cut this year but the historic move has gotten out of hand, according to Barclays. The precious metal has rallied about 7% over …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold’s recent run is one for the history books and has gotten out of hand, Barclays says - March 12, 2024
- Will Gold prices hit another all-time high in March? [Video] - March 12, 2024
- Bitcoin is going to ‘eat’ gold because it has all of its positives and none of the negatives, Michael Saylor says - March 12, 2024