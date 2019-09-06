Gold prices climbed on Friday, poised to erase their loss for the week, after a report on the health of the U.S. labor market came in softer than expected, providing a boost for haven bullion that has …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold’s set to erase its loss for the week as prices rise after jobs report - September 6, 2019
- Digital Gold Mantra Revived After Bitcoin Tops Technical Hurdle - September 6, 2019
- PRECIOUS-Gold rebounds on weaker U.S. jobs growth, eyes weekly gain - September 6, 2019