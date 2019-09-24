While gold isn’t having quite the historic run that we’re seeing in equities so far this year, it’s not for lack of performance – metal prices simply surged higher faster, back in 2016. The popular …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold’s Still Glittering This Fall - September 24, 2019
- Trump’s tweets on the Fed and tariffs also are impacting gold prices - September 24, 2019
- Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Fears of Global Economic Slowdown, Middle East Tensions Supportive - September 24, 2019