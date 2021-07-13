The Philippines’ total dollar holdings declined slightly in June as the government repaid some foreign debt and the value of gold, which forms part of the reserves, declined in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD ranges above $1800 ahead of key US events – Confluence Detector - July 13, 2021
- Gov’t debt payments, gold price drop trim PH’s dollar stash in June - July 13, 2021
- Liberty Gold Announces First Resource Estimate for the Black Pine Oxide Gold Deposit, Idaho - July 13, 2021