Gowest Gold Ltd. (CVE:GWA – Get Rating) rose 12.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 6,553 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gowest Gold (CVE:GWA) Stock Price Up 12.5% - February 27, 2022
- Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com - February 27, 2022
- Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Gap Down to $9.06 - February 27, 2022