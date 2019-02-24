BuyDig has the Blue Yeti Nano USB-powered mic down to $69.99 with code FEB. This code works on Red Onyx, Cubano Gold, and Shadow Grey. This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the Nano, which sell…
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Grab the new Blue Yeti Nano USB-powered mic down to its lowest price ever - February 24, 2019
- Price of Gold Fundamental Weekly Forecast – If Treasury Yields Plunge then Look for Gold to Soar - February 24, 2019
- Gold Prices Push Higher With Heavy Buying - February 24, 2019