Gold prices, which remained high in the fourth quarter, were a key driver to record revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings for 2020. We reported a net loss in the fourth quarter of 2020 of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TPRFF) CEO Lombardo Paredes on Q4 2020 Results – Earnings Call Transcript
Gold prices, which remained high in the fourth quarter, were a key driver to record revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings for 2020. We reported a net loss in the fourth quarter of 2020 of …