After a few short months of searching, the Grand Rapids Gold found a new home at Van Andel Arena after the announced closure of the DeltaPlex. On Thursday, the team announced a 5 year deal with the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Weekly Price Forecast – Gold Markets Continue to Show Volatility - June 3, 2022
- Grand Rapids Gold move to Van Andel Arena ‘huge for our fan base’ - June 3, 2022
- Fed Reloads Gold Stocks - June 3, 2022