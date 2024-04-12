Premium Even though baffled with the recent surge in gold prices, Chris Wood of Jefferies in his Greed and Fear report tries to explain the likely reasons for the same. Gold prices have experienced an …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold barrels past $2,400 to a new high. There’s not much standing in its way, say analysts. - April 12, 2024
- Gold price hits new record today – and these experts believe the XAU USD could go even higher - April 12, 2024
- Greed and Fear: Baffled by the rise in gold prices, Chris Wood explains likely reasons behind it - April 12, 2024