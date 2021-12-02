Gold miners have seen costs rise for the fourth straight quarter with inflationary pressures pushing AISC levels to their highest since 2013.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold edges lower as dollar uptick dims appeal - December 1, 2021
- Ground Breakers: Costs rise for ASX gold miners as inflation bites - December 1, 2021
- Yamana Gold Announces the Discovery of New Mineralized Zones at Wasamac and Provides an Update on Its Growth Projects - December 1, 2021